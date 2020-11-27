Matloob Inkalabi Vice President PPP AJ&K, Former Minister Higher Education (IT/TEVTA) AJ&K Govt fell from roof of his house in Khuiratta, and is being treated for fatal head injuries in Islamabad.

Matloob Inkalabi Fell From Roof of His House, Fighting For Life in Islamabad Hospital

Matloob Inkalabi is battling for life in ICU at a hospital in Islamabad while PPP AJK leadership is sitting outside hospital and waiting for the quick recovery of Inkalabi.

Opposition leader Ch Muhammad Yasin scarified goats as sadqah for the quick recovery of Inkalabi.

Meanwhile family and friends of Inkalabi has requested to pray for the quick recovery of their beloved leader.

Muhammad Matloob Inkalabi is the renowned political personality united with Pakistan People’s

Party.

He is serving as Vice President PPP AJ&K from June 2016. Prior to his current status he served his party as Secretary Information PPP AJK .

In 2011, he contested the AJK election from a constituency of district Kotli (AJK) and first time joined the Legislative Assembly as a Minister Higher Education IT/TEVTA AJ&K Govt.

He introduced Education Package and was also Chairman of Special Reforms Committee for a special parliamentary committee in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for the amendments to the region’s Interim Constitution Act 1974.

As a Minister he took notable measures in education sector and also envisioned the scope of Information Technology to meet the global challenges.

Being a high up political figure, he traveled to many countries and interacted with the world leaders.