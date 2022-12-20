A pervert secondary school teacher has been jailed for assaulting three schoolgirls after preying on them on Snapchat.

Maths Teacher Taimoor Assaulted 3 Girls Gifted Chocolates, Doughnuts in Birmingham

Muhammad Taimoor, 30, from Birmingham encouraged the victims to skip lessons and spend time in his classroom before he assaulted them.

The 30-year-old maths teacher allowed the 16-year-old girls to use their phones and vapes in his classroom and gave them chocolates and doughnuts as treats.

He was questioned by officers from our Public Protection Unit and an investigation began while we worked closely alongside the school to safeguard students.

Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Birmingham, admitted to 11 charges of assault at Birmingham Crown court last month. The assaults were reported to have taken place between January and May this year.

On 13 September he was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to sign the offenders register for life.

enticed the girls by offering them the liberty to truant lessons and spend time in his classroom on their phones.He also joined a Snapchat group, which was used to communicate with the students.

Training DC Megan Davies, from our Child Abuse Investigation team, said: “This was an appalling abuse of trust and power by someone in a position of authority.

“Taimoor essentially groomed and assaulted a number of his female students on and off school premises.

“This will have long lasting and scarring effects on the girls, who are young and vulnerable. We commend their bravery in coming forward and helping to ensure his successful prosecution.



“We do not underestimate how traumatic his actions have been and our trained officers continue to support the girls, alongside partner agencies.”

Taimoor pled not guilty to two counts of assault of a fourth girl. The denied charges were accepted by the prosecution and will remain on file.