A BRADFORD MasterChef finalist has big plans for the future, with hopes of opening a fine dining experience here in West Yorkshire and expanding her at-home business.

MasterChef’s Radha on what the future holds for her business

It’s almost one year since Radha Kaushal-Bolland was a finalist on the popular BBC show.

Since then, she’s started her home business and has seen it grow organically, with people from Bradford and Leeds keen to try her ‘plant-based deliciousness with a spicy twist’.

Her business, Chef Ru at Home, offers people in Bradford and the surrounding areas the chance to order meals from her set menu, which can be delivered or collected.

She said: “I never thought I would be working in the food industry but now I’m here, I don’t think I’m going anywhere.

“MasterChef was never on the cards, it just happened and I’m quite glad I took the opportunity.

“If it doesn’t work out, I know I’ve got a law degree to fall back on.”

When asked about her plans for the future and her goals, she said: “I’m looking to expand Chef Ru at Home, so we

can deliver nationwide and perhaps overseas as well.

“Obviously the goal in the future is to open a fine dining culinary experience in West Yorkshire, but with the current climate and the cost of living crisis, I’ll work on the expansion of the home business.”

She recently received the news that her business has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating.

“We’re very proud, but it’s a huge relief as well for any chef that starts their business whether that’s in a commercial business or at home.

“They said the paperwork checked out and they were quite complimentary about how the business was run.”

As a young entrepreneur living in Bradford, Radha offered advice to young people, looking to start a business, with a huge focus on setting goals and giving yourself time to accomplish them.

Radha said: “Don’t give up and always have a positive mindset.

“Make sure you write your aims and goals down and what you can do to reach them- they’re always going to be developing, but step by step, you’ll see how far you’ve come and you’ll have achieved everything you would have thought was impossible.”