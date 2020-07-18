Massive efforts are ongoing to search Raheem Hussain Roopyal son of deceased Owner of Roopyal Marriage Hall Nadeem Hussain Roopyal.

Massive Efforts Continues To Search Raheem Hussain Roopyal Unearthed Rubble

The five-storey (including two-storey basements) marriage hall building had collapsed in Chakswari, leaving its owners, management and labours trapped under debris.

The rescue operation continues for second night, during which 21 people are rescued.

Dead body of Owner of Marriage Hall, Nadeem Hussain Roopyal, was found last night on Friday, the funeral prayer of deceased is offered today on Saturday.



Raheem Hussain Roopyal son of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal who is also trapped under the debris, search and rescue operation is continued to find him and another labour repordely a labour who are reportedly

still under the rubble as fears that the number of those dead and injured in the incident may rise further continues to loom large.

Pakistan Army, Engineers, police officials are the part of the rescue team who have been using heavy machinery to lift concrete slabs to recover the people trapped under the building’s rubble.

Emergency services are using scanners to try to locate the victims trapped under the debris from last Friday morning.

Rescue teams are entered under the debris in an effort to reach the Raheem Hussain Roopyal and other victims.



Prayers are needed for the safe recovery of victims who still under the building’s rubble.



Miracles happens and our prayers can turn the bad into good, everyone is requested to pray for the safe recovery of trapped victims.