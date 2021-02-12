Massive Earthquake in different cities of Pakistan including Mirpur, Islamabad, Lahore and all major cities in Punjab. Magnitude yet to be released by Seismology Dept.

Massive Earthquake Felt in Different Cities of Pakistan, Mirpur, Islamabad, Lahore

Strong back to back shocks were felt in Mirpur and people came out of their houses.

Massive Earthquake also felt in Azad Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Tremors felt in parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab.

Stay out of damaged buildings. Immediately seek a safe location such as in a doorway (if you live in an old, adobe house that is not reinforced), beneath a table or desk, or along an interior wall away from windows or hazardous

objects.

If outdoors, stay in open areas away from buildings, power lines, trees, and other potential hazards.

Be careful around broken glass and debris. Wear boots or sturdy shoes to keep from cutting your feet.

Be careful of tombs, Mosque Minarets, chimneys (they may fall on you).

If driving, stop quickly but safely and stay in the vehicle. Do not stop near power lines, bridges, overpasses, or other potentially dangerous locations.

Store heavy items or glassware in lower cabinets so they do not become dangerous projectiles.

If cooking, turn off heating elements immediately.

Do not put heavy artwork, mirrors, or shelves over beds.

Teach all family members basic first aid, how to behave during a quake, and what to do after a quake.