Maskless Female Shopper Rows with Police After Issued Fine in Dudley

A maskless Farmfoods supermarket customer rows with the police are they issue her with a fine for not wearing mask in Dudley – despite her claims that she is exempt on health grounds.

Footage shows two officers from West Midlands Police handing the female customer a fixed penalty notice, saying that she has ‘broken a guideline’.

A policewoman explains that she can take the fine to court and show her ‘burden of proof’ while the shopper claims that she is exempt from wearing a face covering.

the policeman urges him to listen to the other officer, who says: ‘If we give you a fixed penalty notice, what it then does, you take it to

court and you show your burden of proof then to the court.’

The female customer says ‘I don’t need to’, before the policeman responds: ‘Yes you do.’

The policewoman says that, as officers, they ‘do not have to ask for proof of her exemption’ but that they can ask what it is ‘in a conversation’.

The customer then interjects: ‘Hold on, hold on. I’ve just shown you my card, I’ve explained my situation.’

The camera operator questions whether she has broken the law, to which the policeman says she has ‘broken a guideline’.

At the end of the video, the customer can be heard saying: ‘I’ve done everything I can, really. At least I’ve done something to try.’

The footage was posted to Facebook, captioned: ‘So, this is how they are going to play it now!!

‘Using fear to issue fines to non-mask wearers and then saying it’s down to you to dispute it & show an exemption if you have one!