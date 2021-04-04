Maryam’s Funny Reply After PM Khan Did’t Allow Her to Go to UK for Treatment

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has categorically refused to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Discussed Maryam’s ECL issue with PM Imran, but he refused to strike down her name from the list,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interaction with the general masses via telephone.

Rasheed said the opposition is at sixes and seven and the situation will benefit the premier. The federal minister said that he is witnessing it for the first time in his life that opposition parties are issuing show-cause notices to each other.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that opposition is not a threat to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is finished,” he added.

Maryam Nawaz on Sunday categorically said that she was not going anywhere.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Maryam Nawaz rejected as fake news the reports in local media claiming she wanted to leave the country for treatment. She blamed the government for staging a drama to send her abroad.

She wrote, “Who asked them to remove my name from the no-fly list?” The PML-N leader said that she could not even think of seeking any kind of permission from the incumbent government.

