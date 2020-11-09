Maryam Would Be In Jail If She Was Not A Woman, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Card Program on Friday, said that Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz was maligning the army by taking advantage of her gender.

“I assure you, if it had been another country, she would have been thrown into jail. But because we respect women here, she is allowed to speak openly,” the PM said.

He said that ‘the biggest thieves’ have joined hands to demand an ‘NRO’, but they will not be given one.

“One goes to London and acts like he is very ill and we all feel sorry for him,” he said, referring to PML-N supremo and Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif. “Even the courts felt sorry for him and asked the government to allow him to go abroad. I asked the courts to at least take guarantee of Rs7 billion from him but eventually he went abroad.” Khan added.

The PM said that after the departure of Nawaz Sharif, both Nawaz and Maryam were initially silent to gain an NRO, but they

started to blackmail the armed forces when they realized that the government will not cut a deal with them.

He accused the opposition of promoting the ‘enemy narrative’ by criticizing the military at a time when there is a fascist prime minister in India. “The game he has started to attack the Pakistan Army and the Pakistani judiciary … he is asking the armed forces to replace their army and ISI chiefs, meaning he is asking the army to revolt against the army chief to protect his own money. Who could be a bigger enemy of the country?” the prime minister said.

Prime minister Imran Khan added that he would “commit the biggest treason” if he gives an NRO to the opposition.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz while speaking to a rally in Gilgit Baltistan, responded by saying that it was not the opposition who is seeking an NRO, but Imran Khan wants one. “You were ‘selected’ earlier, now you are ‘rejected’, Maryam said while addressing Imran Khan.

Maryam also said that the space for dissent was shrinking. “This is not the future of my youth that if they write something on Facebook or Twitter, a Vigo comes at night and takes them away,” she said.