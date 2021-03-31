Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that she has no plans of going abroad until the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is sent packing.

Maryam Whose Dad Escaped UK, Says She Wont Escape Until Pm Khan is Sent Packing

In a tweet, Maryam said the government started hoping that she was going abroad for treatment after she postponed her political activities for a few days owing to illness.

“To dampen your hopes, let me tell you that Maryam does not intend to go anywhere until she sends you home,” she remarked.

The PML-N leader further said that she will continue to “treat” the government while remaining in the country.

Her statement came days after she and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads PDM – the anti-government opposition alliance – postponed

their political activities for a few days owing to ill health.

In a tweet from the PML-N’s official account, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader had high fever and severe pain in her throat, and was hence, suspending her political activities for four days.

On Saturday, Maryam visited the LHC to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million for bail in the Jati Umra land allotment case.

On March 24, the LHC granted pre-arrest bail to PML-N’s de facto chief Maryam Nawaz, who was summoned by the top graft buster – the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – on March 26 for interrogation with regard to a land allotment case.

Azam Nazir Tarar, counsel for Maryam, had argued before the court that she had been implicated in the case with mala fide intention as the matter had already been taken by a joint investigation team in another NAB reference of 2017.