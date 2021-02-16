Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is seeking to go to London, and some backdoor negotiations have already taken place in this regard.

Maryam Used Her Backdoor Channels Seeking London Visit, Rejected by PM Khan

The development was disclosed by the federal minister on a micro blogging site twitter, stating that her request has already been turned down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Maryam Nawaz seeks to go to London, and some backdoor negotiations have already taken place in this regard. However, PM Imran has turned down the request,” said Chaudhary in a tweet.

“Maryam is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wishes while she stays within Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, federal information minister Shibli Faraz coming on the same matter said that Maryam’s

claims and messages imply her desire to leave for London, which he said will never materialise.

Faraz also said instead of renewing her father and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport, we will send him a travel document, in an apparent reference to his absconding from accountability cases in Pakistan.

After the Panama Papers revealed hidden assets belonging to Mr Sharif’s family, he resigned as prime minister in 2017.

The following year a Pakistan court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption. He has claimed that this and other corruption cases against him are politically motivated.

In November 2019 he flew to London after the Pakistan authorities granted him leave to travel abroad for eight weeks to seek treatment for various conditions.

He sought an extension of his temporary release but the Pakistan authorities refused on the grounds that he had offered inadequate medical evidence and ordered Mr Sharif to return home.