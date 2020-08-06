Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar is finally getting married as per journalist Sohail Warraich.

Maryam Nawaz’s Son Junaid Safdar, Finally Getting Married to Girl from Qatar

Junaid, who has been studying in the UK for a long time, is the son of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar. Journalist Sohail Warraich wrote a column for the BBC in which he made these revelations.

Nawaz Sharif has been spending a lot of time in his Park Lane flat in the UK. While also dealing with party politics, Nawaz has been focusing on family affairs as well. The first thing on his agenda is his grandson’s marriage.

He told, Junaid Safdar, reportedly, is getting married to a girl from Qatar. The girl belongs to the family of Saif-ur-Rehman, who works with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It is also being said that Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif has arranged the marriage himself, while also selecting the

girl for his grandson.

As per journalist and analyst Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain, the girl pictured below is allegedly Junaid Safdar’s future wife. The girl belongs to a very rich family, just as Junaif himself.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain made this revelation in 2 years ago during his programme on a private news channel, stating that Junaid Safdar had engaged to the daughter of Saifur Rehman, former head of the National Accountability Bureau.

The engagement of Junaid and Ayesha Saif ur Rehman was held on September 16, 2017 at the Defence residence of former accountability official in Lahore. Close members of both families attended the private ceremony

Hussain added that the son of Captain (retd) Safdar was also apprehended when he was going to Jati Umra from Defence due to unauthorised registration plate of his vehicle.

He was released later when he showed the relevant documents to the authorities.

Saifur Rehman is also accused of making fake cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure on the directions of Nawaz Sharif.