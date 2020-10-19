Sindh Police on Monday arrested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law captain Safdar from his hotel room in Karachi.

Maryam Nawaz’s Husband Captain Safdar Arrested from Karachi Hotel

The arrest comes in response to a case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local MPAs against Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Safdar and other PML-N leaders for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Maryam Nawaz shared a video on her Twitter account claiming that the police had forcefully entered her hotel room and arrested her husband.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman shared on his social media account that after 10 hours of the PML-N leaders’ visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum the police had registered a case against them.

Lawmakers and leaders of PTI had approached the police on Sunday for the registration of a case against PML-N leadership, accusing the latter of violating the sanctity

of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

PTI MPAs Raja Azhar Khan, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others from the party submitted an application at the Brigade police station, asking the police to register a case against PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Akbar Gujjar and approximately 200 others.

According to the application, the PTI leaders accused the latter of violating the mausoleum’s sanctity by crossing the metal barrier encircling Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s grave and shouting slogans that “disrespected” the site and “hurt the sentiments” of the people.

The application further stated that the incident, occurring around 5:30pm, was broadcast by domestic and foreign media outlets.

The complainants also claimed that this act prompted angry citizens to take to the streets, but law enforcement officials were prevented from taking action. It added that interference in the government’s course of action was a grave crime.

Local PML-N leader Malik Altaf alleged that PML-N leaders were manhandled by the police and they were not allowed to meet Capt (retd) Safdar.