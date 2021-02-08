Maryam Nawaz’s Daughter In ICU After Serious Road Accident

Mehrun Nisa, the eldest daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, got severely injured after her car met an accident in Lahore on Saturday night.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement on Sunday that Mehrun Nisa suffered a head injury in the car accident and currently she is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after undergoing surgery.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that she has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and is now in a stable condition.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb,

the condition of Mehrun Nisa is out of danger now. She said that the PML-N vice president has cancelled her Hyderabad departure to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering scheduled for February 9.

She appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of Mehrun Nisa. Following the news of Mehrun Nisa’s accident, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Maryam Nawaz’s daughter for an early recovery.

“Prayers for early recovery. May God keep everyone safe from accidents,” he wrote.

Maryam Nawaz has responded to all the good wishes, following her daughter's accident.