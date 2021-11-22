Maryam Nawaz’s audio message against media channels gets leaked

An audio message of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in which she is speaking against a few Pakistani media channels such as ARY, 24 News, Samaa, and 92 News has been leaked.

The video was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill who shared two videos of PMLN leaders on his Twitter account. One video is of Nawaz Sharif, which seems to be edited and another one

is from Maryam Nawaz who can be heard telling someone not to grant any advertisements to ARY News, 24 News, Samaa, and 92 News.

In another tweet, the special assistant  shred two short of Maryam Nawaz and wrote “Let’s see how free journalism is now.” He continued, “If everyone is silent then it will be proved that for some people journalism is not free.

According to him, if a PTI member had done the same, independent journalism would have issued a reprimand till now. “Do something with a false face,” he concluded his post.

