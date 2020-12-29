Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have never worked a day in their entire lives but want to run a country.

Maryam Nawaz Who Never Manage Kitchen, Wants To Become PM of Pakistan: Fawad

While addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in Islamabad, he said Maryam has never managed a kitchen in her entire life. She lived in her father’s house.

“Likewise, Bilawal has never worked a day in his life however, “Both of them are submitting their resume to become the next prime minister of the country,” he added. What can be a bigger insult to the people of Pakistan than that?” he questioned.

The minister further said dynastic politics was coming to finish the world over but in Pakistan, a certain group of politicians wanted to initiate new dynasties. “After grandfather, the son-in-law and now the grandson wants

to govern in the country,” he added.

Earlier, on a social media website Twitter, the federal minister criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for allowing anti-Punjab political parties a platform.

The comments follow the public gathering at Larkana to mark the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto which was attended by the 11-party opposition alliance and saw speeches by Bilawal, Maryam and Asif Ali Zardari.

He accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of anti-Punjab practices, saying that the parties of the anti-government alliance had stolen billions of rupees from the province. “So-called nationalists have swindled billions of rupees and abuse Punjab to deceive their supporters,” he added.

“On average, Rs 400 billion are transferred to Balochistan every year. Balochistan’s population is just 10 million, where did the money go?” he added.

The minister had said that the government would carry out across the board accountability against corrupt elements and plunderers. He had said that the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties on all issues except the NRO and corruption cases.