Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president will leave London for Pakistan today.

Maryam Nawaz to leave London for Pakistan today

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz will leave for Pakistan today from London via the United Arab Emirates. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter decided to stay in Dubai till Friday.

Some political sources said that Maryam Nawaz will reach Lahore at 3 pm on Saturday. Nawaz Sharif directed PML-N workers to gather at Lahore Airport to welcome Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said that after getting an important position in Muslim League (N), she will become more active with new responsibilities.

It should be noted that Muslim League (N) is heading the federal government. Meanwhile, after Maryam Nawaz got the party leadership, the main political party of the country seems to be divided into different forward blocs.

Earlier she mocked PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his criticism of the appointment

of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister, saying that perhaps Farah Khan should be made caretaker CM instead.

Ms Nawaz was referring to Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a friend of the PTI chief’s wife, Bushra Bibi. Ms Khan is accused by the incumbent government of having influence over political appointments and illegally amassing wealth and property during Mr Khan’s tenure.

“He [Mr Khan] has started crying over this [the caretaker appointment]. If he opposes certain names, maybe Farah should be made caretaker chief minister in Punjab, because she has experience of running Punjab,” Ms Nawaz said while talking to reporters outside Stanhope House.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, asked for comments on Mr Khan’s criticism, said: “Forget about what Imran Khan says. This man did not leave any stone unturned when destroying Pakistan. He was a curse on the country. Getting rid of such a person is the responsibility of every Pakistani.”