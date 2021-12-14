If you haven’t done so already, it’s about time to get PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on your radar for all the fashion inspiration.

Maryam Nawaz stuns in green-velvet outfit at son’s wedding ceremony

After a grand nikah in London and colourful wedding festivities stretching over a week, the baraat of Junaid Safdar is here. The baraat assembled at PML-N leader Abbas Afridi’s farmhouse in Islamabad. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad today to make sure he was a part of the baraat.

Maryam Nawaz has surprised all of us with her mesmerizing looks for Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities. Once again, the PML-N leader has stolen the limelight by dressing up to

the nines.

On Tuesday, Maryam opted to wear a stunning green-velvet lehnga and choli for Junaid’s baraat. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta with delicate pink floral work.

The emerald green was handcrafted especially for “the special lady”, according to the designer Nomi Ansari. In terms of jewellery, Maryam wore a gold necklace and a gold-and-emerald tiara which enhanced her traditional look.

Junaid opts for an ivory Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen (HSY) sherwani with a matching qula (turban). The bride looked stunning in a gold Bunto Kazmi outfit, complemented with diamonds and emeralds jewellery.

Junaid’s reception is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore. The Sharif family has celebrated several pre-wedding events over the course of the last two weeks.