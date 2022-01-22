After rumours started floating about of politician Maryam Nawaz having given her son a rather expensive gift, the PML-N vice president took to Twitter to clear the air.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Didn’t Gift Junaid Safdar Rs 140 Million Mercedes

Sharing screenshots of news articles with headlines reading, “Maryam Nawaz gifts Junaid Safdar Rs 140 million Mercedes, most expensive car to be registered in the Punjab,” the politician deemed the news “fake”, denying any such gift-giving on her part.

The politician wrote, “This blatant lie is all over social media. It is disappointing how reputed accounts propagate fake news without verification.”

Prior to this, the family’s

extravagance was called into question following the multi-event lavish wedding of the politician’s son, with several social media users calling out the groom for donning a Rs 3 million shatoosh shawl, which is made from the fur of endangered Tibetan antelopes.

After a video of the politician singing along to Bollywood songs with her family went viral at a pre-wedding event, Maryam took to Twitter to request for privacy. She wrote, “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair.” She went on to add, “I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.” She concluded, “I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”