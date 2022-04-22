Maryam Nawaz Seeks Her Passport Back from Court to go on Umrah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (IHC) to seek permission to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that she was unable to go abroad as her passport is with the court.

It is worth noting that the LHC, in granting bail to Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ordered her to surrender her passport.

In November 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted

bail to Maryam Nawaz, who was arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Maryam Nawaz of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Later, she had allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The court is likely to hear the petition today (Thursday).

The verdict was announced by a two-member high court bench consisting of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

To secure her release, the PML-N leader was ordered to provide two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each, deposit an additional Rs70 million, and surrender her passport.