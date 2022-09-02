Maryam Nawaz reacts over contempt case against Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday reacted over the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman Imran Khan, Maryam penned on Twitter that “Actually the punishment for insult should be given to Judge Zeba, who insulted the honor of Imran Khan by doing justice.”

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the former Prime Minister and Chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to resubmit his response within the next seven days in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

While giving his arguments to the Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said that IHC has given its verdict on the torture case of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. He said,”I can present the record of all Imran Khan’s statements on it.”

The Chief Justice while stopping the Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, said that this case is between the court and the person accused of alleged contempt of court.