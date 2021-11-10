Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday mocked prime minister Imran Khan and said that the days of torment on the country were coming to an end.

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran

Criticizing the prime minister, Maryam Nawaz said, “If bread is expensive, then eat less, what should I do? If sugar is expensive then leave it sweet, what should I do? If petrol expensive then doesn’t drive, what should I do?”

“If rape is increasing, then women should not go outside, what should I do? Be patient with the family of martyrs, what should I do? You just keep on breaking the country like a torment! But now these days of torment are coming to an end! If you are restless, go to the grave, you will find peace. What should I do,” Maryam satirically asked many questions pointing finger towards Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry while talking

to the media in the premises of the Supreme Court said that the SCP issued the order at 9.30 am and the prime minister reached the court directly.

Fawad Chaudhry said that we had a very simple state, the PML-N was in power at that time, we would put all the responsibility on the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, and the then Interior Minister and say that the matter was over, he asserted.

“We did not politicize the allegations and formulated a national action plan in which the entire nation stood together. This was the time when judges stopped making decisions and army courts had to be formed,” he said.

“Intelligence fails but Pakistan has eradicated terrorism,” he said by adding that after the National Action Plan, normalcy has been restored in Pakistan. “We pay tribute to the army, paramilitary forces, and all the political parties who worked together for the implementation of the National Action Plan,” he added.