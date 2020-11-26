Maryam Nawaz Claims She Has Eaten Food, Leftover By Rats in Jail Time

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President has claimed that she was fed ‘rat-contaminated food’ during her stay in Punjab’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Maryam Nawaz Says She Has Eaten Food Which Was Leftover by Rats While in Jail

In a recent talk with the journalists, Maryam Nawaz complained of the medication she was given in the prison, saying it was “not fit for use at all”.

“I was forced to take fungus-infected medicines in prison,” she claimed.

Earlier, Maryam had also alleged the installation of cameras in her jail cell.

Detailing about her grandmother, Begum Shamim’s death, who had passed away aged 89, the PML-N leader said she had spoken to her over video call two or three days before her death. “My grandmother’s memory had become weak,” she said.

“The last time I talked to my grandmother, she was asking if I had been released from jail; my grandmother thought I was still in prison,” Maryam said. She was released from jail in November 2019.

“My grandparents loved

Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif very much,” she added, noting how Begum Shamim Akhtar had travelled to London to see the PML-N supremo despite her doctors advising against it.

Maryam Nawaz termed her grandmother’s death “a great shock to the Sharif family”, reiterating her earlier accusation that the PTI-led regime had not informed her of her grandmother’s death at a time when she was in Peshawar to address a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally.

“My son, Junaid Safdar, had left Lahore for Peshawar to inform me,” she said, about her grandmother’s passing. There was no telephone contact at the PDM jalsa, Maryam added, saying she had told former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan.

The PML-N VP was informed of the death “two hours late due to suspension of phone services”, she had revealed on Twitter after she had apologised and abruptly left the PDM jalsa.

“My father and family kept trying to contact me but were unable to do so,” she had said, accusing the PTI-led government of being inconsiderate and inhumane.