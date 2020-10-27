Pakistani actress and host Nadia Jameel in an interview with Sameena Peerzada, actress shed into her personal life, talking of her illness, career, parenthood and more.

Maryam Nawaz Bullied Her School Fellow Nadia, “Your Dad is My Dad’s Servant”

During the interview Nadia Jameel accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz of bullying her when they were in school.

The two were school fellows in the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore, where Nadia was he Maryam. She spoke of how Maryam was a bully to her, and even went so far as to degrade her father.

bully to her, and even went so far as to degrade her father. Nadia said, “At the time, when Maryam’s father was the Chief Minister, and the Nawaz family was very powerful and influential.”

“She was my junior and she said to me:Tumhara baap mere baap ka naukar hai (your father is my father’s servant),” she said.

She also mentioned how her grandmother scolded her, saying that she should be careful as the family could shut down her father’s business.

Maryam Nawaz has not made any comment on the interview. The vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is currently awaiting her hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.