Maryam Nawaz blasts judiciary for ‘conspiring’ against Nawaz Sharif

In another scathing attack on Judiciary, Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), blamed a “cabal of five” for “conspiring” against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sargodha on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz held Gen Faiz responsible for leading the group and claimed that their actions had contributed to the country’s problems. She further stated that the “cabal of five” had undermined the democratic process in the country and was responsible for curtailing the freedom of the press and the judiciary.

On the PML-N leader’s cue, a video screen showed a

combo picture of the five people she held responsible, saying: “The people of Sargodha should also see the ones behind the conspiracy”.

The pictures included ex-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, former chief justices Asif Khosa and Saqib Nisar, and two sitting Supreme Court judges, who are currently part of a top court bench hearing a suo motu case to determine who has the constitutional responsibility and authority to announce the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maryam said Imran was just a frontman of the “cabal of five” as political instability caused by them triggered economic crisis leading to sky rocketing inflation in the country.