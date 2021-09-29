Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz central vice president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has decided to retain Muhammad Zubair Umar as her spokesperson despite the obscene video scandal.

Maryam Nawaz asks Zubair Umar to Continue His Services For Her

In an informal conversation with journalists, Maryam expressed full confidence in former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar and directed him to continue his services.

Maryam Nawaz further said Muhammad Zubair had been “receiving threats for a while”. However, she did not elaborate any further as to the nature of the threats received by Zubair.

She said that “the matter is between Zubair and the Almighty Allah and only they know what the reality is”. Despite all the controversies, “Zubair will remain my spokesperson”, Maryam added.

Commenting on former accountability judge Arshad Malik’s video that the PML-N vice president had released in 2019, she said that she doesn’t have anyone’s private video. “The video of Judge

Arshad Malik made by Nasir Butt was a national level matter,” said Maryam.

PML-N’s supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had appointed Muhammad Zubair Umar as his and Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson, while rumors were circulating that Muhammad Zubair Umar would be removed from the post of spokesperson after a video surfaced recently.

Maryam Nawaz’s name was also appearing in reference to Muhammad Zubair Omar’s video. Social media users had alleged that Maryam Nawaz had leaked the video.

It is to be noted that the management of the local hotel has issued an explanatory statement regarding the

leaked video of former Sindh governor and PML-N central leader Muhammad Zubair Umar.

According to a statement issued by the management, customers of Avari Hotel have been assured that no

hidden cameras have been installed in the hotel rooms.

He said that if someone has installed cameras for malicious purposes then the hotel management has nothing to do with it and the hotel management takes full care of the privacy of the guests.