PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz is hiding facts about her ties with husband by taking the cover of his illness.

Differences: Maryam Nawaz And Safdar Awan Not Living Under Same Roof ?

According to sources, after the news that Captain Safdar’s third test has come back positive, some rumours are abuzz that the party is trying to divert media attention from the differences between Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar.

It is also being heard that there is has been differences between Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar for quite a long time now, and only for the sake of good reputation and in front of the media, both are trying to create an impression but in reality, it is not so.

It is also being speculated that Maryam and Captain Safdar have not been living under the same roof otherwise such rumours would not have surfaced. However, due to his illness Captain Safdar is bound to live separate.

Last month in October when Capt. Safdar and Maryam Nawaz along with other party leaders were staying at a hotel on Karachi and

police arrested Capt. Safdar, it was also emerged that both husband and wife were not in living in same room.

Back in 2012 Captain Safdar’s suspension from the party by party president Nawaz Sharif on allegations of forming his own group in the party, Maryam Nawaz defended her father’s decision on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz, who is also Captain Safdar’s wife, tweeted that she was glad her father preferred justice and equality over family relations.

She said this negated the notion that PML-N is a family party, adding that no one is above the law and the party stands for the rule of law, justice and fairness.

In 1992, she married Safdar Awan at the age of 19 and assumed her husband’s surname as Mariam Safdar. Awan was serving as captain in Pakistan Army at that time and was the security officer of Nawaz Sharif during the latter’s tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

As of October 2020, she has three children with Safdar Awan: One son Junaid and two daughters Mahnoor and Mehr-un-Nisa. Maraym is also grandmother of two children.

Baghi Tv (web portal) Breake the news of Maryam and Awan’s difference on 26th December 2020