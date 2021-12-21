PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once again come down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that people in every nook and corner of the country were “demanding his resignation owing to bad governance and high inflation”.

Maryam Asks PM Imran to Admit His ‘Failure’ and Resign with ‘Dignity’

Address the media outside Islamabad High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Maryam said the ruling PTI has faced a major upset in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s local bodies elections due to its poor performance and flawed economic policies.

Maryam said the PTI-led federal government was the first in the country’s history to lose all by-elections and added that no one will be willing to contest the next general election on the ruling party’s ticket.

“He [PM Imran] still has an opportunity to resign

with dignity and admit that he has failed to resolve the issues of the masses… otherwise things may get worse,” she remarked.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Maryam said even its own leaders and lawmakers were criticising the policies of their government. “Those who will contest elections from PTI’s platform will need to wear a helmet due to growing public anguish against the government.”

While responding to a question as to who will be nominated as PML-N’s candidate for the slot of prime minister, Maryam said the final decision in this regard will be taken by party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“I will be happy to see Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for [the post of prime minister] but all party members including Shehbaz have given mandate to Nawaz Sharif to make final decision,” she added.