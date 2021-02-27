Married Woman Forced By Uncle into Another Marriage For Rs700K in Pakistan

In order to make money off of a dishonorable trade, an uncle allegedly tried to sell off his niece against Rs700,000 to a man in the name of marriage in spite of the fact that not only the victim never consented to it but she had already been married with a kid.

Married Woman Forced By Uncle into Another Marriage For Rs700K

According to the details of the case, the victim woman of Kandhkot jumped off the carriage, a tractor, in which she was being taken to the said wedding when it passed by the police station and reported the matter to local police.

She urged the police to ensure her protection from her family and their attempt to marry her against her will as she had already been married.

told police her second marriage has been imposed on her because she has a son from the earlier marriage as well.

As she remains in the police station, her family protests outside the premises to reclaim her and the alleged husband with whom she is being forced to marry has fled the scene, police said.

Separately to happen earlier yesterday, a police investigative team recovered a Karachi girl from Hyderabad who was abducted from Orangi Town area after her brother married out of love the sister of the alleged abductor.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation of West Abid Hussain said their team raided the spot and could detain one of the suspects as well.The 16-year-old’s abduction was reported at Orangi Town Police Station and the police claimed a man named Mannan abducted her and subjected her to physical and abuses.