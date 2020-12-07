Dr Shakil Malik, 47, engaged in indecent act with the teenager in a hotel room, sent her explicit text messages and even referred to her as ‘Mrs Malik’.

Married Pakistani Doctor Struck Off For Affair with Female Student, 17, in UK

Later the father of three chatted up another young woman who was studying medicine at university and tried get her to accompany him to a ‘masterclass for doctors’ conference in London by claiming she was his junior.

The two students known as Miss A and Miss B had been referred to Malik between October 2018 and August 2019 whilst he was working as a consultant physician for the NHS in Manchester in geriatric rehabilitation and emergency medicine.

Miss A who was on a college placement at Fairfield Hospital in Bury, Greater Manchester was sent inappropriate texts by the doctor saying he ‘wanted to kiss her and would never leave her’ and referred to her as his ‘life, everything, oxygen,’ and ‘heartbeat’. He would also refer to her as his ‘wife, Mrs Malik’ and a ‘princess’ and even asked her ‘listen to her ‘hubby’.

He sent Miss A a message on Facebook messenger offering to buy her a

birthday present then transferred £66 to her bank account so that she could get one herself. He later transferred a further £100 so she could book a room at a hotel where they subsequently hugged and kissed and she gave him job.

In text messages between the pair Malik asked Miss A to send her pictures ‘without her gown’ and offered to give a ‘bum massage’.

Police arrested Malik on suspicion of indent activity with Miss A but took no further action. Miss B spoke to a fellow trainee and then her brother before reporting her own concerns about Malik to NHS officials organising her placement.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, Malik, from Bramhall near Stockport was ordered to have his name erased from the found medical register after he was found guilty of motivated misconduct.

He admitted a fling with Miss A but denied making indecent remarks towards Miss B and claimed he was a ‘victim of feminine wiles.’

‘Dr Malik is on a journey of self-reflection and there is evidence of insight and remediation through his attendance on courses and in his reflections, although he accepted that more needs to be done. He is embarrassed, genuinely ashamed and remorseful.’