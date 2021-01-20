Married Girl, Shumaila Qamar of Khuiratta Beats Her Blackmailer

Shumaila Touqeer wife of Qamar Touqeer beats her blackmailer in Khuiratta area of Kotli AJK.

The man is known her and her aunt Shakeela who is filming the video while Shumaila beats the man.

In the video Shumaila slapped her alleged blackmail many times who is begging her to forgive and even kissed her shoes forgiveness.

Last day a video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed, engrossed into mobile phone, when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

Shah confirmed that she was the woman in the red dress. She claimed slapping Mufti Qavi over inappropriate comments to her and her friend. “I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be abuse in Pakistan.”

On the other hand, Mufti told that he was unaware why Shah slapped him. He said he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”

Now in another development Hareem Shah claims her cousin slapped Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi, while she made the video.

Shah told that she will continue to expose hypocrites and those who disguise themselves as respectful people.