Mariyam Sadiq, of BD5, was visiting a friend’s house in Saffron Drive when, before she knew it, her car was being driven off at around 5pm last Tuesday.

Mariyam Sadiq’s Car Along Makeup Items Stolen Outside Her Friend’s House in Bradford

It was not just the white/silver Volkswagen Golf, which had no tinted windows, that was taken either, in the vehicle was her bag which possessed many valuable items, including makeup worth between £2000-£3000.

Ms Sadiq, 25, said: “I was outside my friend’s house, and I must have dropped my keys. The

guy has come up and took the car.

“A witness said he (the suspect) did bob down before going in the car. I just saw my car moving and then it was gone.

“In there was my bag which contained my bank card, mobile phone, driving licence, expensive makeup and my work ID badge.”

The Force said: “Officers are investigating reports that a car was stolen in Saffron Drive, at around 5pm on Tuesday, January 18.

“It is reported that an unknown person entered the car, a Volkswagen Golf, and made off.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13220030430.”