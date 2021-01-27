According to the details, the body of the young girl was recovered outside the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore and sent for medico-legal formalities by the police.

Marium’s Lover Left Her Dead Body in Hospital After Unsafe Abortion in Lahore

Marium, the deceased student, was a resident of Gujrat and was getting her education from Government College University.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the 23-year-old was pregnant and allegedly died due to excessive bleeding during an unsafe abortion.

Marium’s body was handed over to her family after conducting the post-mortem.

According to the police, the autopsy report will reveal more facts regarding the young girl’s death.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media and showed the suspect, identified as Usama, dropping off the dead body of the pregnant girl at the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

Osama, was arrested on Monday. Another man, identified as Owais has been arrested as well. The police said he claimed to be the woman’s class fellow.

“A woman has been detained for questioning into the case too,” the area SHO said.

The suspect, Usama who is in police custody, revealed that the deceased woman had been his friend and that she had developed

complications after getting an abortion.

They had been in the process of shifting her to the hospital, but the woman had died as soon as they reached, he said, so they left the body there and fled the scene.

Police said that the other suspect involved in the incident is still missing, and a search for him is underway.

A first information report (FIR) related to murder has also been registered against the two men while an investigation is currently underway.

Woman had developed relation with Usama while she was studying at university with him and during this time she got pregnant.

Her alleged boyfriend could not pay for the abortion and the Marium who was in her final semester asked her parents that she has completed her education and she need Rs 150,000. to get her degree.

But the money she used for at a private clinic for her abortion with the help of her boyfriend.

According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,”.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. The reports are expected to come out in two days. An FIR of the case has been registered.