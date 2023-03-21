Ramadan is set to begin this week (from March 23) and sees Muslims across the world fast from dawn till dusk each day for a month.

Maqsood will be VIP at Pendleside Hospice Iftar celebrations in Brierfield

Iftar is the time of the day when people open their fast. This year the hospice is calling on all communities to support a sponsored Fast For The Day on March 30.

An Iftar event will take place on the day at the Brierfield Community Centre and the guest of honour will be Maqsood Ahmed, a patient at Pendleside, who will share his story about the care he has received at the hospice over the last two years.

Maqsood has suffered several health setbacks since his wife Ghasooran Begum died in 2021 after 67 years of marriage.

Maqsood is a popular member of the neurological sessions, held within the Health and Wellbeing service, on a Thursday. Despite his speech being impaired by a stroke and his health being further affected by cancer, he still manages to raise a laugh among the group. At the end of each meeting, he goes around to shake hands with everyone.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage in 1987 and in recent years has had a heart attack and a stroke, is affected by vascular dementia, and was diagnosed with bowel cancer in the last 12 months.

His daughter Farida Ahmed said: “Pendleside has helped his mental health since my mother died and while his speech is slightly slurred over all he copes very well. Even after being diagnosed with bowel cancer he still enjoys going to the hospice.

“He looks forward to it so much he spends a couple of hours getting ready to go. He thinks it’s wonderful and it is a real positive thing in his life.”

Farida added: “And when he was invited to

the Iftar event he was absolutely delighted and will be thrilled to be with the other guests and have his story told.”

Farida has called on other Asian families to look to Pendleside for help when their family members have life-limiting conditions.

She said: “Sometimes Asian families are reticent about approaching the hospice. They think it’s all about end-of-life care but it’s not.

“At first our family was a little reluctant the hospice was the right place for my dad but we now realise what a wonderful place it is. Everyone, the staff and other patients, have been so supportive.

“Just mixing with people of a similar age and with similar conditions has made my dad look forward to attending the sessions. It gets him out of his chair at home and, even if it’s only for a few hours, gives our family a little respite.”

Maqsood arrived in Nelson in 1963 with a strong determination to make his mark on his new life and now 70 years on he is still making a big impression.

While working as a supervisor in a textile factory in Saiflabad, in the Punjab region of India, representatives from John Grey’s Mill, Harle Syke, offered Maqsood the opportunity to come to England.

Later he worked at Samuel Holden’s in Barrowford before, along with his brother Maqboll, Nelson’s first Asian textile and clothes shop – Shazad Textiles in Railway Street – which was run by their wives.

Julia O’Neill, health wellbeing and rehabilitation and outpatients’ manager, said: “Maqsood is such a lovely gentleman. Despite his ailments he brings a lot of joy to our sessions and is so well liked by everyone.

“It would be great if more members of the Asian community who have life-limiting illnesses came forward to take part in our sessions and enjoy the care and support that Pendleside has to offer. We have so much to offer.”