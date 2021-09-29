Maqsood Ahmad, 45, from Bolton, Dad of 4, Shot Dead in Pakistan

Tributes have been paid to a Bolton man who was shot dead during a trip to Pakistan.

Maqsood Ahmad Qamar, 45, was shot ‘multiple times’ while visiting his home country on September 3 this year, an inquest at Manchester Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Qamar, who moved to the UK seven years ago after serving in the Pakistani army, leaves behind wife Rashida Saeed and four children, aged nine, 11, 12 and 15.

Paying tribute to him after the hearing, his family told the Manchester Evening News : “He was a really nice and really brave person.

He was the kind of person you meet once and the qualities he had you want to implement onto yourself.

“He had four children – Shumia Laqudoos, Shehroz Qamar, Atikama Qsood and Jalees Qamar.

“He played volleyball for a long time. He loved sport.

“He loved gardening, he loved making things by himself, he loved cooking. He would always help out in the kitchen.”

Mr Qamar retired from the army in 2013 and worked at Stateside Foods in Westhoughton, his family said.

The inquest heard that he had been in Pakistan for a number of months and his family confirmed that he had been there since the end of February.

During the hearing,

police coroner’s officer Mark Littler told Manchester Coroner’s Court: “The exact circumstances are unknown.”

Mr Littler added that Mr Qamar was identified by his finger prints.

Senior coroner Nigel Meadows told the short hearing that Mr Qamar had been unable to return to the country “most likely due to the pandemic”.

His body has since been repatriated and a post-mortem was ordered by the coroner.

“The results of the post-mortem are not yet available. Neither are any ballistics test or reports,” Mr Meadows said.

He ordered the results of both the post-mortem and ballistic reports to be submitted ahead of the next hearing.

He added that as with any ‘violent or unnatural’ death which occurs abroad, the coronial authorities have no powers to go that country and investigate the death unless they are invited an given permission.

Instead they are “reliant upon co-operation and assistance from the authorities in that country to provide evidence and information.”

Mr Meadows said his office had contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and asked them to make a formal request via the British Embassy in Pakistan for assistance in the investigation from the authorities in Pakistan.

Following the hearing, Mr Qamar’s family told the Manchester Evening News that they believe his killer is on the run.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.