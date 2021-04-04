Legendary showbiz stars of Pakistan Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are celebrating one year of their wedding bliss.

Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed Celebrates One Year Of Their Love Marriage

Taking to Instagram, Manzar Sehbai shared an adorable picture with his wife and posted a loved-up caption to wish a happy anniversary to Samina Ahmed.

“Today is our first wedding anniversary. ‘Whatever our souls are made of…her and mine are the same,’” he wrote.

A large number of netizens had sent best wishes since the couple’s marriage news began to circulate online.

Earlier, Manzar Sehbai had said that he loves his wife the most in the world.

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are looking at each

other with loving eyes in the photo shared on the social media platform.

The actor had addressed his wife and wrote in the caption of the photo, “Happy birthday to my one and only Samina. The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond.”

Karachi born Samina Ahmed was previously married to film director Farid Ahmed, who passed away in 1993.

Renowned Samina Ahmed’s famous TV plays include ‘Alif Noon’, ‘Bol Meri Machhli’, ‘Aakhri Baarish’, ‘Dhoop May Sawan’ and ‘Meray Humdum Meray Dost’.

On the other hand, Manzar Sehbai is also known as Pakistani showbiz’s legendary actor and brother of renowned poet Sarmad Sehbai. He had worked in drama serials Alif, Mah-e-Mir, Zindagi Bhaag, and others.