Sakina Jabeen, 35, from Manchester, told TikTok users she’s frequently asked if she’s in her early twenties – but is in fact more than a decade older.

Manchester TikToker Sakina Jabeen, Removes Makeup to Reveal Her Real Age to Fans

In a video, which has racked up more than 224,000 views, Sakina said bouncers regularly demand ID when she goes to bars.

But Sakina later revealed she’s in her mid-thirties, shocking hundreds of social media users who said she looked like she could still be at school. TikTok user goes viral after revealing her real age.

After one user asked what she looked like without make-up

or filters, Sakina shared another video of herself removing her make-up, proving she looks just as young completely au natural.

‘You are beautiful, with make-up and even more beautiful without make-up. Definitely don’t look your age,’ an impressed TikTok user wrote.

‘This can’t be true. I can’t stop looking,’ commented another.

When a user asked to see what she looked like aged 20, Sakina shared a photograph of herself at 21 – showing she’s barely aged at all.

After one user asked what she looked like without make-up or filters, Sakina shared another video showing she looks just as young completely natural.

Sakina uploaded another video without filters or make-up to prove her youthful appearance is natural.