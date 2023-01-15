Three Robbers who robbed a family in Sector -B3, Mirpur at gun point and looted a sum of Rs 6 Lacks and gold worth 22 lacs. The held suspects had allegedly looted a citizen, Sheikh Irfan in day light. Mirpur City police traced and arrested the suspects along with the robbed cash within 2 days.

Man who Robbed Gold and Cash From His Own In-Laws in B-3 Mirpur is Arrested

After the victim’s complaint police started investigation and traced out the car used in the robbery.

Babar Shafiq resident of Sector B/3, and his two accomplice Muhammad Saleem and Naseem

Akhtar residents of Kaladab Charhoi, were arrested.

The Police have recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables including illegal weapons worth Rs23 Million. During interrogation the ring leader of the gang Babar Shafiq revealed he is the brother in law of the victim and he rented out a car and along with his accomplice robbed his in-laws on gun point.

Police have arrested the culprits and put them behind the bars. Police has warned the citizens to be careful of their own relatives and do not show the cash and gold ornaments in presence of the their relatives.