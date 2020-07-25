The Nawan Kot police station in Lahore carried out a raid to arrest the accused after initial probe into the killing found his involvement in the murder.

Man Who Protested Over Friend’s Blinder Murder, Arrested for His murder

It was revealed during the probe that he killed his friend for purchasing drugs in Batapur area of the city a month ago and dumped the body at a deserted place.

He later also staged a protest by blocking a road along with others over the killing. The police claimed that it had also recovered the object used in the murder incident.

In another such case, police on July 02 solved a blind murder case of a 14-year-old child in Lahore and claimed to have arrested three people including an uncle of the boy for their involvement in the case.

Divulging details of the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations

Model Town Asad Muzaffar said that a police team led by him probed the case using modern technology and traced the culprits.

“We have apprehended the uncle of the child, Abdul Qayyum, who was also a complainant in the case, along with his two other accomplices, Tayyab and Salman,” he said.Revealing the motive behind the killing, the SP said that Abdul Qayyum planned to kill the son of his sister-in-law to get hold of their two Marla property. He also included two of his close relatives in the plan.

The victim’s father was a gardener while his mother worked at different homes, leaving behind their children alone in the home.

On the day of the incident, the three accused took advantage of their absence and entered the home. They asked the victim’s younger sister, eight-year-old Noor Fatima, to go out to buy some toffees and stabbed the child multiple times with a knife.