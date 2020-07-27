A citizen of Faisalabad has been arrested for blackmailing well-known TikTok star Jannat Mirza.

Man Who Leaked Private Pictures of Jannat Mirza Arrested for Blackmail Her

A man named AsfandYar had shared the edited photos and private videos of Jannat Mirza and her sister online and claimed that it belonged to Jannat Mirza and her sister.

The FIA ​​arrested the accused along with two others from Lahore. Jannat Mirza had registered a case in this regard in the Cyber ​​Crime Division.

Asfandyar, who was arrested on charges of blackmailing, confessed during the interrogation that he wanted to marry Jannat Mirza’s sister but when she refused, he started harassing the two sisters online.

“I want one last chance,” the accused requested, expressing embarrassment over his actions. The accused promised that he would not do it again.

The accused has been handed over to FIA on 2-day physical remand.

Jannat Mirza

says that all famous TikTokers are facing blackmailing.“I have the most followers, so the photos were edited to damage my reputation, I will take action against those who shared my edited pictures”, she said

According to the FIA, 3,000 cases of harassment have come to light from Faisalabad alone this year. Apart from Jannat Mirza, complaints of 4 or 5 other TikTokers have also been received while harassment complaints have also increased.

TikTok star Jannat Mirza made a successful debut in the Pakistani entertainment industry through song Shayar.

Speaking to her fans on her Insta story, Jannat explained how people are trying to damage her reputation on social media because they are jealous of her popularity.

Jannat recently appeared in a music video that was produced by Bilal Saeed. The song Shayar has been sung by Sarmad Qadeer under Bilal Saeed’s One Two Records label. Earlier, singer Asim Azhar launched Areeka Haq in his sone song Tum Tum.