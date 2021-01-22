Man Who Kept Three Wives At Same House Shot Dead By First Wife in Pakistan

A man, who was married to three women, has been gunned down by his first wife after a domestic dispute in Quaid-e-Azam Colony area of Karachi, reported on Friday.

Police said that the woman opened fire on her ex-husband, Wali Muhammad, following a domestic dispute.

It emerged that Wali Muhammad had divorced her first wife, Shaheen, in 2013. The slain man kept his three wives in the same house.

Despite being divorced, Shaheen was living with her ex-husband’s along with his other wives.

According to police, a domestic conflict led the woman to open fire on her ex-husband who died on the spot. Police officials arrested the woman and seized the weapon

from her possession.

Earlier on January 20, it emerged that a woman had allegedly shaved off her husband’s moustache and eyebrows with the help of her brothers in Rahim Yar Khan.

The victim had told the police that he had contracted a second marriage with the woman six months ago. He said, “The woman had earlier contracted ‘nikkah’ and in the presence of that nikkah she had married me.”

He had maintained that the woman concealed the “fact” from him and when he asked her about the “nikkah”, she, with the help of her brothers, shaved off his moustache and eyebrows.

The victim added that he fainted after his second wife gave him intoxicated food, adding that when he awoke, his moustache and eyebrows were shaved off.

The police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.