A district and sessions court in Rawalpindi granted bail to a man suspected of abusing after he decided to marry the survivor with ‘mutual consent’.

Man Who Abused Girl, 21, for a Year, Granted Bail After He Married Her in Pakistani Court

The suspect, Tariq Niazi, had abused the woman over a period of several months, getting her pregnant. He later dumped the body of the infant, born as a result of abuse, instead of burying.

During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, Niazi told Judge Jahangir Gondal that the woman, Mehwish,

has forgiven him and has decided to withdraw the case. He further said that they have decide to marry as well.

The judge asked the woman to state without any fear if she really wanted to marry Tariq, to which she said yes.

Subsequently, their marriage was solemnised in the courtroom, as the suspect signed the nikkahnama [marriage certificate], having alimony worth Rs50,000, with handcuffed hands.

The court ordered to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.1 million. The court then obtained Mehwish’s signatures on an affidavit. “The newly-wed couple swore before the court that they would live together as a family after which Tariq’s release orders were issued,” the report added.