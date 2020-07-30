Man wanted over fatal knife attack in Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, in September 2016 is arrested.

Man Wanted in Murder of Zakir Nawaz, 21, in Birmingham Arrested from Norway after 4 Years

Abdulahi Shire was wanted over the fatal stabbing of Zakir Nawaz, 21, in Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, on 10 September 2016.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued shortly after the killing and Mr Shire was detained by Norwegian police earlier this month.

On Tuesday he was transported back to the UK by West Midlands Police.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, who is originally from the Netherlands, has appeared before magistrates in Birmingham and is due at the city’s crown court on Thursday.

Two other men have previously been convicted in

connection with the attack.

Mr Nawaz, who became a father for the second time 10 days before his death, was pronounced dead at the scene, after being set upon by Warsame Mohamed and two other men in a dispute over a minor car crash.

