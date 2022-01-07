Man Traveling To Saudi Arabia Arrested With 1KG Heroin At Islamabad Airport

Posted on by

A passenger travelling to Saudi Arabia was arrested after over one kilogramme of heroin was seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport Friday morning.

Man Traveling To Saudi Arabia Arrested With 1KG Heroin At Islamabad Airport
Man Traveling To Saudi Arabia Arrested With 1KG Heroin At Islamabad Airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) found heroin weighing 1.020 kilogramme in a suitcase of the passenger, named Taza Khan, during checking. Subsequently, he was taken into custody.

The passenger was to board a Riyadh-bound flight.

Earlier, the Airport Security

Force (ASF) claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogramme parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain.

The suspect passenger, going on-board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson. They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.

For further investigation and interrogation of the suspect and his associations, the ASF has handed him over to the anti-narcotics force.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Pakistani Airlines To Resume Flights UK, Europe After Clearing Safety Audit
    Posted on by
  2. PIA To Hire 11 Companies for Quarantine Facilities
    Posted on by
  3. Two Women Flipped A Coin To Decide Their Fate To Marry The Same Man
    Posted on by
  4. Man Traveling To Saudi Arabia Arrested With 1KG Heroin At Islamabad Airport
    Posted on by
  5. Hairstylist Caught Spitting On Woman’s Hair Rather Than Water
    Posted on by