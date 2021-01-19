A father filmed himself furiously confronting a man accused of grooming and abusing his 14-year-old daughter when he allegedly visited her home to try and abuse her again.

Man Traps and Confronts Jamil Chowdhury, 22, After His Daughter Was Abused

Jamil Chowdhury, 22, allegedly exchanged an ‘extraordinarily high’ number of messages with the girl on Instagram after meeting her online last year, Sydney’s Fairfield Court heard.

He is accused of engaging in illicit activities with the girl and performing a act on her during a January 2 attack at her home in Villawood in Sydney’s west.

When he allegedly tried to see the teenager again at her home on Monday night her family were waiting for him and restrained him until police arrived, the court heard.

Chowdhury denied messaging the girl in a police interview – instead claiming the girl signed into his account and

then logged out to respond as herself.

Footage shows the father holding Chowdhury down as he cowered on a sofa holding his hands over his head.

‘When he came in I got behind my daughter, closed the door and grabbed him on the neck,’ the father told 7News.

The girl’s mother became aware of the messages between the pair after the first encounter, police alleged.

She then told Chowdhury her daughter was underage and to stop contacting her, the court heard.

Court documents alleged Chowdhury met the teenage girl on December 1 last year and continued their ‘indecent’ chats on Instagram until Monday night.

He was charged with one count of abuse with a child and one count of grooming a child over the age of 14 and under 16.

Chowdhury applied for bail on Tuesday afternoon but that application was refused by Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis.

He was ordered to reappear in court on February 9, 2021.