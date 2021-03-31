Man Tortures Wife to Death Just Two Months After Marriage in Pakistan

Posted on by

A man allegedly tortured his wife to death in the Hawaii Ado area of district Sujawal in the late hours of Monday.

Man Tortures Wife to Death Just Two Months After Marriage in Pakistan
Man Tortures Wife to Death Just Two Months After Marriage in Pakistan

After the incident was reported, the police reached the are and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Sujawal for post-mortem.

As per the details, the deceased Amiran, 18 had marks of torture on the body and died owing to the severity of wounds.

The parents of the victim accused her husband- Juman of brutally torturing her to death. They told local reporters that their daughter was living in misery from the very first day of her married life, adding

that the couple had married two months ago.

Talking to the media, the Father of the deceased victim said that the husband of her daughter, after beating her ruthlessly escaped, leaving her in a dazed-state due to which she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to the sources, the husband who is still at large was suffering from mental illness. The first information report of the incident was yet to be registered.

Domestic violence in Pakistan is an endemic social and public health problem. … An estimated 5000 women are killed per year from domestic violence, with thousands of others maimed or disabled. Women have reported attacks ranging from physical to psychological and abuse from intimate partners.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Warda Syed, 35, Her Son Uzair Ahmed, 11, Found Dead in a Pond in New Jersey
    Posted on by
  2. Hafiz Babar Assaulted Girl, 18, in Back of Car, Will Be Deported Back To Pakistan
    Posted on by
  3. Nadia Caught Cheating Partner by Tracking He Burned 500 Calories in Night
    Posted on by
  4. Amir Khan, 34, Questioned by Fans as He Gets Jab, ‘Why You Jumped Queue?’
    Posted on by
  5. Aziz Ahmed, 3, Mauled to Death by Neighbor’s Two Pit Bull Dogs in New Jersey
    Posted on by