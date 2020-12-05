A man threw his four young children and wife into the canal in Pattoki, over a domestic dispute on Saturday, police said.

Man Throws Wife and 4 Children in Canal Over Domestic Dispute in Pakistan

As per details, the incident took place in Pattoki, an area in Kasur district of Punjab, where an enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over a domestic dispute.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad.

While the search for other children is underway.

Kasur police have arrested the accused father and are investigating the incident.

In yet another incident, a minor housemaid was beaten up badly over a fight between children in the Eden Valley area of Faisalabad reported.

According to police, an 11-year-old domestic helper was beaten up by a woman after the former had an argument and a fight with the latter’s children.

“Munir’s children went to see peacock in the neighbouring house, where the maid beat them up over a quarrel,” they said adding that later, Munir, his wife, and a son tortured the girl.

A video of the incident showed the members of the Munir’s family

slapping and tweaking the hairs of the victim.

A case has been registered against Rana Munir and his wife Samina at Madina Town police station over the incident after a complaint was lodged by District Child Protection official Sara Ahmed.

The police have arrested Munir and shifted him to Madina Town police station.

“The complaint has been lodged under sections 328 A and 34 of the penal laws,” the police said as the complainant said that they would file a plea before the court to handover the victim to the child protection unit.

The child protection official said that they were yet to find the victim and are seeking police help to find her.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to take stern action against all those involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent acts against domestic helpers have been reported frequently and in one such case on August 02, a landlord tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani was residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who tortured her with rods and sticks.