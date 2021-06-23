Man throws acid on first wife after torturing her in Pakistan

In yet another horrific act of acid attack, a man threw acid on his first wife in the Bahawalnagar district of the Punjab province, causing severe burn wounds to the victim.

According to details, the incident occurred in Toba Qalander Shah area of the district, where a man hurled acid on his first wife, a mother of five children, before subjecting her to extreme torture.

More than 60 percent of the victim’s body was burnt.

It further emerged that when the children of the woman came for her rescue, the suspect locked them in the adjoining room. He later fled from the scene as neighbours shifted her to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and started a search for the suspect.

Acid attacks have reported frequently in the country where mostly men are involved in hurling it on women over domestic issues, marriage refusal, or other reasons.

In one such attack recently, a woman was reported to have received 60 percent burn wounds in Lahore after a man threw acid at her for daring to reject his marriage proposal.

The incident took in Lahore’s Johar Town where a woman named Maryam was attacked with acid by a suspect after she refused to marry him.

As a result, the woman’s face, neck, and hands were severely burned. She is currently receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

In her statement recorded to police, the woman said the suspect had wanted to “forcefully marry” her, and when she refused the woman said the man had thrown acid on her with the intention to kill her.

The suspect is currently on the run and police are making efforts to arrest him.