Man Sues Tailor For Not Delivering Sister’s Bridal Dress Timely in Lahore

A man in Lahore sues on Tuesday a local dress designer for Rs1 million claiming he didn’t furnish his sister’s bridal dress on time prompting the family to buy another dress and suffer mental trauma.

The court has set the case for hearing and has summoned the defendant tailor on March 6 to submit a response on the matter.

According to the details, the man has accused the tailor did not deliver his sister’s bridal dress on time due to which the family’s suffering doubled with impending wedding and they had to eventually go to market and buy a ready-made bridal dress following severe mental stress.

It may be noted that late last year a Karachi

man took shopkeeper court after the shoe he bought for his wife broke which he said also broke his wife’s heart.

Separately late last year, In what can be called a unique plea, a resident in Karachi moved consumer court against a mechanic for not fixing the problem with his vehicle.

As per details, a resident of Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has filed a petition in the consumer court against a mechanic over not being able to run his car in fifth gear despite engine repair.

“The mechanic charged Rs44,000 for engine repair, but still the car is unable to run in fifth gear (double top gear)”, the man said in his claim.

He requested the court for the return of Rs44,000 he paid for engine repair and Rs200,000 additional for wear and tear of the vehicle.