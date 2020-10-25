Man Stabs His Colleague To Death for Harassing His Wife in Lahore

A man was stabbed to death on Sunday with multiple knife attacks by a person for harassing his wife in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

According to police, the accused claimed that the victim was involved in allegedly harassing his wife and therefore he killed him with multiple stabbings.

The victim is identified as Sultan, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, and used to work with the accused in the same factory.

“Sultan used to harass my wife on the telephone and even visited her once in Shakargarh,” said the accused in his statement before the police.

The police have arrested the accused and shifted him for further interrogation.

Incidents of killings over honour and domestic disputes have

been reported in the country previously and in one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab on September 27.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The victims were identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. It emerged during the probe that Kafil opened fire on her wife Shakeela and later shot himself in the head to commit suicide.

The police while initially terming it an incident over a domestic dispute, said that they were further probing the matter with all angles.

“We have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities besides collecting spent casings of the bullets to ascertain the initial findings,” they said.