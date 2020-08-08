In yet another deadly domestic violence incident, a man shot his wife in a cold-blooded manner before the latter’s mother and brothers in Green Town area of Lahore.

Man Shot Wife of 4 Years, In Front Her Mother and Brothers in Lahore

The police are yet to arrest the accused even after 30 hours of the incident, whose FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Detailing the incident in the FIR, the father said that his daughter Zunera was married to Asad Khaliq four years back and the husband used to torture her frequently.

“Two days before the incident, the victim’s mother along with her two sons visited our daughter’s residence,” he said.

He said that on the day of the incident, they heard quarrel between the couple and rushed to their room to find that Asad Khaliq was holding a gun towards his wife.

“The accused opened

fire on his wife as soon as my sons tried to intervene between them,” he said while elaborating that the accused ran away from the incident site and is yet to be arrested.

In a similar yet high profile case, a broadcast journalist Ali Salman Alvi was apprehended on July 08 from Islamabad over allegations of killing his wife Sadaf Zahra and covering up the entire case by terming it a suicide.

The complaint filed by Sadaf Zahra’s sister read that Ali Salman telephoned them from the victim’s phone on the day of the incident, claiming that she had done something bad to herself.

“When we reached Sadaf’s House in Yousuf Colony, the doors were locked from inside and as soon as we entered the room, we found her hanging from a ceiling fan,” the complaint lodged with the police and quoting victim’s sister claimed.

The sister further claimed that the accused was also involved in torturing his wife several times.